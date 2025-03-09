SportsOlympics

Karlsson wins women's 50k cross country race to cap Nordic worlds dominated by hometown hero Klaebo

Frida Karlsson, of Sweden, crosses the finish line to win...

Frida Karlsson, of Sweden, crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the cross-country women's mass start 50 Km at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim, Norway, Sunday, March 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

By The Associated Press

TRONDHEIM, Norway — Frida Karlsson won the women's 50-kilometer cross country women's mass start race on Sunday to cap the Nordic world championships marked by hometown hero Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway winning all six races in which he competed.

Karlsson clinched the victory to give Sweden its sixth gold medal at the event. It was the first individual world title for Karlsson, a bronze medalist at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. She also helped Sweden win a relay event earlier in the competition.

Nearly 100,000 fans were on hand as Klaebo claimed a rare victory in the 50-kilometer mass start freestyle for an unprecedented six for six in cross country events at the Nordic worlds on Saturday.

No man or woman had done the sweep at the world championships since it was extended to six events — in 2001 for the men and 2003 for women.

Slovenian siblings Domen and Nika Prevc won their respective large hill ski jumping titles.

Nordic combined legend Jarl Magnus Riiber, who is set to retire at the end of the season, won three gold medals.

