Czech skier Nova in medically induced coma after brain surgery following downhill crash in Germany

By The Associated Press

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Czech skier Tereza Nova underwent brain surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma after crashing in training for Saturday's World Cup women's downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The Czech ski federation said Nova needed surgery to reduce brain swelling at a hospital in nearby Murnau after she went down in the final training session on the Kandahar course on Friday.

The federation said Nova “will remain in the medically induced coma as long as deemed necessary by the medical team.”

The 26-year-old Nova competed in four races at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, with 14th place in the combined event her best result. She has competed in World Cup races since 2019.

