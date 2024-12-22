Zubcic aiming to finally beat Odermatt on the Gran Risa in tricky conditions for World Cup GS

LA VILLA, Italy — Filip Zubcic will be hoping to finally beat Marco Odermatt on the Gran Risa on Sunday although several skiers thought the World Cup giant slalom race should have been called off.

Zubcic posted the fastest time in the opening run but the Croatian's advantage is just 0.05 seconds over Alexander Steen Olsen, who would have been leading comfortably but made a few mistakes in the middle section.

Three-time overall and GS champion Odermatt was third fastest, 0.19 behind Zubcic, in tricky conditions that made what is already one of the toughest courses on the circuit even more difficult.

“It really was not that good,” Odermatt said. "We had that perfect nice to ski the last years but this year the slope wasn’t prepared and ready for a good race. But still, in the end, we made the decision and we started the race, so we have to fight a bit.

“I’m very happy with my performance because I told myself just ski smart don’t risk anything. And it worked well I felt for the condition, I felt great, obviously.”

As well as being overcast, there were plenty of ruts and bumps on the course and almost no one was taking any risks.

Henrik Kristoffersen called it “dangerous” and “really bad” and despite finishing fourth fastest the Norwegian added: “maybe we shouldn’t have skied today, that was my feeling.”

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. Credit: AP/Gabriele Facciotti

Zubcic thought he was on course for victory in Alta Badia last year after a fantastic second run and was on the verge of celebrating what would have been a first victory in nearly three years before he was beaten by Odermatt.

Olympic champion Odermatt has won four of the past five GS races on the Gran Risa. Only Lucas Pinheiro Braathen has interrupted that streak.

However, Odermatt has appeared uncharacteristically beatable in his favorite discipline this year.

Odermatt won the first nine of 10 giant slaloms races last season on his way to a third straight crystal globe in the discipline as well as a third straight overall title.

Croatia's Filip Zubcic speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. Credit: AP/Gabriele Facciotti

But the Swiss standout then failed to finish the final event in March and the first two races of the new season before finally picking up his first GS points with a win in Val d’Isère last weekend.

Odermatt dominated a downhill on Saturday for his first win in Val Gardena. There is a slalom on Monday also in Alta Badia.