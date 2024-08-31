SportsOlympics

Paralympics 2024: How Long Islanders fared on Day 3 of competition

Anastasia Pagonis of the United States reacts before competing in...

Anastasia Pagonis of the United States reacts before competing in the Women's 50m Freestyle heats on Day 3 of the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Paris La Defense Arena on Saturday in Nanterre, France. Credit: Getty Images/Sean M. Haffey

By Newsday Staff

Steve Serio, who grew up in Westbury and graduated from Carle Place High School, helped the United States wheelchair basketball team to a 64-30 win over The Netherlands in a Group B preliminary round game at the Paris Paralympics Saturday.

Serios scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, including one three-pointer. He added six rebounds in just more than 34 minutes of play.

The U.S. plays Australia Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in another Group B preliminary game.

Swimmer Anastasia Pagonis of Nassau County clocked 31.08 seconds to finish eighth overall in the S11 50-meter freestyle final. She was a bit faster in her qualifying heat with a time of 31.01, good for fourth in her heat and eighth overall in qualifying. 

Jia Ma of China won the event in 28.96.

Michael Brannigan of East Northport did not qualify for the finals of the men's 1,500 meters.

By Newsday Staff

More Olympics

Two-time medalist U.S. goalball player supports her Paralympian fiance—from the stands2m read
Paralympic triathlon events are postponed because of poor water quality in the Seine River
Minority athletes hope their Olympic journeys will sway intolerant hearts and minds3m read
How LIers fared on Day 3 of the Paralympics

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME