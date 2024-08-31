How LIers fared on Day 3 of the Paralympics

Steve Serio, who grew up in Westbury and graduated from Carle Place High School, helped the United States wheelchair basketball team to a 64-30 win over The Netherlands in a Group B preliminary round game at the Paris Paralympics Saturday.

Serios scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, including one three-pointer. He added six rebounds in just more than 34 minutes of play.

The U.S. plays Australia Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in another Group B preliminary game.

Swimmer Anastasia Pagonis of Nassau County clocked 31.08 seconds to finish eighth overall in the S11 50-meter freestyle final. She was a bit faster in her qualifying heat with a time of 31.01, good for fourth in her heat and eighth overall in qualifying.

Jia Ma of China won the event in 28.96.

Michael Brannigan of East Northport did not qualify for the finals of the men's 1,500 meters.