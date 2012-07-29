Paula Radcliffe in doubt for Olympic women's marathon

Paula Radcliffe could be facing Olympic disappointment yet again — this time at her home games.

Radcliffe, one of the greatest female marathoners and the world-record holder, is facing injury problems for a third straight Olympics.

A foot injury flared up in the past month as she chased her first Olympic medal. Ahead of her final test run, the 38-year-old athlete wrote Sunday on Twitter: "Not looking good."

She indicated that she might have "heartbreaking news to break."

UK Atheltics coach Charles van Commenee has rated Radcliffe's chances of a competing at 50-50, but the British Olympic Association is not ready to replace her when the race is run Aug. 5.

"We all know she is fighting injury," British Olympic team leader Andy Hunt said. "She's doing everything possible to be fit. Right now she's on the team.

"We continue to make sure that we offer as much support as we can to U.K. Athletics in giving Paula the best chance to get fit and get to the start line."

Radcliffe has been plagued by injury since winning the world championship in 2005, with back, hip and toe complaints curtailing her competitive action and denying her a marathon triumph since 2008.

She failed to finish the marathon at the 2004 Athens Olympics and was 23rd in Beijing after deciding to race while still recovering from a stress fracture in her thigh.