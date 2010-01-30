Puckett suffers setback in skicross training

(AP) — Freestyle skier Casey Puckett has had a setback in his recovery from a separated shoulder, but still expects to compete in the Olympics.

Puckett was using the qualifying runs at the Winter X Games for training Friday when he landed awkwardly on a jump and jammed the shoulder, which was operated on earlier this month.

He hopes the latest setback will only cost him a few days of training and that he will be able to compete when skicross makes its Olympic debut on Feb. 21.

The 37-year-old Puckett has been to four Olympics as an Alpine skier, but is still in search of his first Olympic medal. He retired in 2002 and got into skicross shortly afterward.

He and another former Alpine skier, Daron Rahlves, make up the U.S. Olympic skicross team.