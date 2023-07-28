SportsOlympics

Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men's 200-meter breaststroke at world championships

Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke...

Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Credit: AP/Nick Didlick

By The Associated Press

FUKUOKA, Japan — Qin Haiyang of China set a world record in the men's 200-meter breaststroke at the swimming world championships on Friday, winning the gold medal in 2 minutes, 05.48 seconds.

Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia held the old record of 2:05.95.

Qin led after 50 meters and held on to touch first. Stubblety-Cook finished second in 2:06.40. Matt Fallon of the United States was third in 2:07.74.

It was Qin's third gold at the worlds. He also won the 50 and 100 breaststroke.

More Olympics

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME