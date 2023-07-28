Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men's 200-meter breaststroke at world championships

FUKUOKA, Japan — Qin Haiyang of China set a world record in the men's 200-meter breaststroke at the swimming world championships on Friday, winning the gold medal in 2 minutes, 05.48 seconds.

Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia held the old record of 2:05.95.

Qin led after 50 meters and held on to touch first. Stubblety-Cook finished second in 2:06.40. Matt Fallon of the United States was third in 2:07.74.

It was Qin's third gold at the worlds. He also won the 50 and 100 breaststroke.