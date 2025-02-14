SportsOlympics

Race walker and Olympic silver medalist Koki Ikeda suspended 4 years for doping

Silver medalist Koki Ikeda, of Japan, poses during the medal...

Silver medalist Koki Ikeda, of Japan, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's 20km race walk at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo. Credit: AP/Martin Meissner

By The Associated Press

MONACO — Japanese race walker Koki Ikeda, a former Olympic silver medalist, has been banned for four years for doping, the Athletic Integrity Unit said Friday.

The athletics watchdog said that a disciplinary and appeals tribunal ruled that the 26-year-old Ikeda had broken anti-doping rules.

Ikeda has been provisionally banned from competition since November 2024, with his results disqualified since June 2023.

Doping authorities say abnormalities were detected in his blood samples taken in June, August and September of 2023. The AIU alleged the abnormalities “were indicative of blood manipulation.”

Ikeda won silver at the 2012 Tokyo Olympics and silver at the 2022 world championships.

__

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

More Olympics

Algerian boxer says she's 'never stayed down' and vows to fight back after lawsuit1m read
Shiffrin says sharing gold with childhood friend 'tops the list of any medal I've ever won'3m read
Shiffrin says she's dealing with PTSD after crash3m read
Lindsey Vonn hit pause on her life to 'set a new standard of what's possible' back on the ski slopes2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only