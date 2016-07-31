Rajeev Ram headed to Rio after Bryan brothers drop out

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Rajeev Ram will be heading to the Olympics for the first time, filling in for the U.S. tennis team after the Bryan brothers withdrew.

The U.S. Tennis Association said Sunday that Ram will play doubles in Rio de Janeiro with Brian Baker.

Ram, who was born in Colorado but is currently based in Indiana, owns nine ATP career doubles titles.

He reached the semifinals at Wimbledon.

Bob and Mike Bryan announced Saturday that they would be skipping the Rio Games because of health concerns. They won the gold medal in men’s doubles at London in 2012, and a bronze at Beijing in 2008.