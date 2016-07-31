SportsOlympics

Rajeev Ram headed to Rio after Bryan brothers drop out

Rajeev Ram of the U.S. returns to Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their first round match at Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London on June 28, 2016 . Credit: EPA / GERRY PENNY

By The Associated Press

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Rajeev Ram will be heading to the Olympics for the first time, filling in for the U.S. tennis team after the Bryan brothers withdrew.

The U.S. Tennis Association said Sunday that Ram will play doubles in Rio de Janeiro with Brian Baker.

Ram, who was born in Colorado but is currently based in Indiana, owns nine ATP career doubles titles.

He reached the semifinals at Wimbledon.

Bob and Mike Bryan announced Saturday that they would be skipping the Rio Games because of health concerns. They won the gold medal in men’s doubles at London in 2012, and a bronze at Beijing in 2008.

