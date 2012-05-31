Rebecca Adlington to give up Twitter during Olympics

LONDON -- Two-time Olympic swimming gold medalist Rebecca Adlington says she will stay away from Twitter during the London Games because of the nasty comments she has received about her looks.

Adlington says she's fed up with the "awful" abuse on Twitter and other social networks.

Winner of the 400-meter and 800-meter freestyle events at the 2008 Beijing Games, Adlington says "even if there are 10 nice comments, you get one idiot. I've now given up." Adlington, who has more than 48,000 followers on Twitter, is one of Britain's most prominent athletes heading into the Olympics on home soil.

She says she won't be using or checking Twitter during the games because "you don't want that added stress." Adlington says "I think I will Tweet once it is over."