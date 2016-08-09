Rio Olympics: Kerri Walsh Jennings, April Ross cruise in beach win

Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross have cruised to 2-0 in the Olympic beach volleyball tournament.

The three-time gold medalist and her new partner, who was the silver medalist in London, beat China 21-16, 21-9 on Monday night. The Americans have one match remaining in the group stage, against Switzerland on Wednesday.

Walsh Jennings and Ross have not quite clinched a spot in the knockout stage of the tournament, but they have guaranteed that they won’t be eliminated in pool play.

Walsh Jennings and former partner Misty May-Treanor never lost a set in winning gold in Athens and Beijing. They lost only one set in London, where they beat Ross and Jennifer Kessy in the championship.

Walsh Jennings and Ross haven’t lost a set in either match in Rio.

A supportive crowd chanted “U-S-A!” and waved American flags for the duo, who played in the featured midnight timeslot for the second straight match.