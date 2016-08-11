Rio Olympics: Nathan Adrian can’t repeat in 100 free, captures bronze behind 18-year old winner Kyle Chalmers

RIO DE JANEIRO — Eighteen-year old Kyle Chalmers of Australia is the new king of speed at the Olympics.

Chalmers dethroned defending champion Nathan Adrian of the United States in the final of the 100-meter freestyle Wednesday night.

In a furious down-and-back sprint, Chalmers rallied on the return lap to win with a time of 47.58 seconds. Pieter Timmers of Belgium claimed the silver in 47.80, while Adrian made it onto the medal podium — albeit with a bronze this time — in 47.85