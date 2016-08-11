SportsOlympics

Rio Olympics: Nathan Adrian can’t repeat in 100 free, captures bronze behind 18-year old winner Kyle Chalmers

The United States' Nathan Adrian prepares to compete in a semifinal of the men's 100-meter freestyle during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: AP / Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO — Eighteen-year old Kyle Chalmers of Australia is the new king of speed at the Olympics.

Chalmers dethroned defending champion Nathan Adrian of the United States in the final of the 100-meter freestyle Wednesday night.

In a furious down-and-back sprint, Chalmers rallied on the return lap to win with a time of 47.58 seconds. Pieter Timmers of Belgium claimed the silver in 47.80, while Adrian made it onto the medal podium — albeit with a bronze this time — in 47.85

