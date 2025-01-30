Mikaela Shiffrin finishes 10th in World Cup slalom on her injury comeback as Ljutic wins

COURCHEVEL, France — Mikaela Shiffrin finished 10th in a World Cup slalom race on her injury comeback on Thursday, with Croatian racer Zrinka Ljutic winning in style under floodlights at Courchevel.

The 21-year-old Ljutic has won three of the past four slaloms. She was 1.26 seconds ahead of Sweden's Sara Hector and 1.28 clear of Germany's Lena Duerr.

Shiffrin was 2.04 seconds adrift. Chasing a record-extending 100th World Cup win, the 29-year-old American was fifth after the first run on the Stade Emile Allais course but struggled with her timing on both runs.

“I didn’t come into this race expecting that I was going to win,” Shiffrin said. ”I have to be at my top, top level. Now we build from here.”

Shiffrin crashed on Nov. 30 in a giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, and was injured sliding down the mountain. A couple of weeks later, the two-time Olympic gold medalist had abdominal surgery to clean out a puncture wound.

Shiffrin said before this race that she was prioritizing her recovery ahead of chasing the magic 100.

“It was a very important step in my recovery to see how I’m stacking up with the top skiers in the world, and to see what I can work on to improve my skiing,” Shiffrin said. “Also before the world championships it was so important to get this start.”

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin gets to the finish area after completing a women's World Cup slalom, in Courchevel, France, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025. Credit: AP/Gabriele Facciotti

The worlds in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria are next month, where Shiffrin will be eyeing medals in giant slalom and slalom.

“For sure I want to target the GS and slalom and everything really depends on the next 10 days until those races, how it goes with training," she said. “I’m catching up to the fastest in the world so I have a lot of work to do.”

A massive 62 of Shiffrin's 99 World Cup wins have been in slalom. She cupped her hands and then waved to the crowd after finishing her second run.

No other skier, male or female, has won more than 86 World Cup races.

Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic, center, winner of a a women's World Cup slalom, poses with second placed Sweden's Sara Hector, left, and third placed Germany's Lena Duerr, in Courchevel, France, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025. Credit: AP/Gabriele Facciotti

Having overtaken Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, she needed a podium finish to equal Stenmark’s record of 155 World Cup podiums.

She was not quite ready to aim for that.

“It felt challenging and the top women they are are skiing amazing,” Shiffrin said. “I am so happy to be back competing with them, hopefully I get faster in the next weeks.”

Chasing a seventh straight win in slaloms, Shiffrin was the sixth racer to start at shortly after 5 p.m. local time and with the slightly fading light.

Shiffrin was a bit low on her skis but made up some time on the bottom section, finishing .87 seconds behind first-leg leader Ljutic, who crossed the line in 51.88 seconds.

“I want to watch the video from the first run. It was like a little bit of my timing or rhythm (was missing) to catch the track in the right way,” Shiffrin said. “I had some really good turns and some not fast turns.”

A smiling Shiffrin walked over to hug Ljutic as the young Croat sat watching from the leader’s chair. Ljutic had to pinch herself after winning a such a dominant race.

“I’m living the dream now so don’t wake me up," she said.

Shiffrin's been in Ljutic's position so many times before, but her expectations were more realistic after two months out.

Swiss racer Wendy Holdener was second after the first run but she lost balance and missed a gate early in her second run.

Austrian Katharina Liensberger placed fourth ahead of Switzerland's Camille Rast, who won the previous slalom in Flachau.

Rast leads the slalom standings with 450 points ahead of Ljutic on 409 and with Shiffrin in ninth on 226.

Italian Federica Brignone leads the World Cup standings.