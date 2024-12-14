Crooks is the first to swim sub-20 seconds in 50 freestyle at short course worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands became the first swimmer to break 20 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle at the world short course championships on Saturday.

Crooks broke his own record from only hours beforehand. In the morning heats, he timed 20.08 seconds, breaking the all-time best held by Caeleb Dressels by .08s.

Crooks did even better in the evening semifinals, posting 19.90s. The final is on Sunday, when he will defend his title.

Another Dressels record was beaten in the men's 100 butterfly final by Noe Ponti of Switzerland, who won in 47.71.

Gretchen Walsh had another big night, winning the 100 butterfly final and her 50 freestyle semifinal by surpassing her own world records.

That's nine world records this week for the American, with one day to go.

The 2017 world record in the women's 400 individual medley was beaten by Summer McIntosh of Canada by nearly 3 1/2 seconds to rest on 4:15.48.

Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands celebrates after he set the world record during the 50-meter freestyle semifinal at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Denes Erdos

The 25-meter pool is half the length of an Olympic pool.