Flock and Weston closing in on season-long World Cup skeleton championships

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Janine Flock and Matt Weston are on the brink of becoming season-long World Cup skeleton champions once again.

Flock, a veteran from Austria, won a World Cup race at St. Moritz on Friday, her second victory of the season and one that gave her a commanding lead in the standings with one women's race remaining this season.

Flock has 1,390 points through seven races, 90 more than Hannan Neise of Germany. All Flock needs is an 11th-place finish or better in the final race of the women's World Cup season on Feb. 7 at Lillehammer, Norway, to clinch what would be her third overall title.

Belgium's Kim Meylemans was second on Friday and Brazil's Nicole Rocha Silveira was third. Kelly Curtis was the top American, placing seventh.

In the men's race, Weston also won Friday and has an even bigger lead in the men's standings. The British slider needs only a 15th-place finish in the finale at Lillehammer to win what would be his second straight overall title.

He leads British teammate Marcus Wyatt by 123 points, 1,480-1,357. Weston won Friday, with Germany's Christopher Grotheer second and Italy's Amedeo Bagnis third. Austan Florian was fifth to lead the U.S. men.

Germany’s team of Jacqueline Pfeifer and Axel Jungk won the mixed team event, with the U.S. entry of Mystique Ro and Florian grabbing second and the British team of Amelia Coltman and Weston placing third.

Monobob canceled

Because of training issues, Saturday's World Cup women's monobob race at St. Moritz has been called off. It has been rescheduled for Jan. 24, also at St. Moritz.

Up next

Bobsled: Two-man at St. Moritz on Saturday.

Luge: Women's doubles, men's singles and men's doubles at Altenberg, Germany, on Saturday.

Skeleton: World Cup season finales for men's, women's and mixed team Feb. 7 at Lillehammer, Norway.