Ski Report

Big Powderhorn — Closed for Snow Sports

Boyne Mountain — Wed 6:55a machine groomed 65 - 65 base 42 of 63 trails 67% open, 284 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 16: Last day.

Crystal Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Marquette — Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Bohemia — Wed Reopen 04/08 packed powder 50 - 50 base Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Nubs Nob — Closed for Snow Sports

Pine Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Brule — Wed Reopen 04/06 packed powder 72 - 72 base Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-4p/4:30p-7:30p; Sat: 9a-4p/4:30p-7:30p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Snowriver Mountain Resort — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 15 - 45 base Fri: 10a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:15; Open Fri-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Treetops — Reopen 04/08

Andes Tower Hills — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 40 - 40 base Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 09: Not open.

Buck Hill — Closed for Snow Sports

Detroit Mountain — Reopen 04/08 20 - 20 base Sat: 10a-5p; Open Sat; Apr 15: Last day.

Giants Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports

Lutsen Mountains — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 30 - 50 base 57 of 62 trails 92% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Spirit Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/04 machine groomed 36 - 36 base Tue: 1p-8p; Wed-Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p; Sun: 10a-6p; Open Tue-Sun Apr 08: Last day.

Wild Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Terry Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

Granite Peak — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 38 - 38 base Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Nordic Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Trollhaugen — Closed for Snow Sports

Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:04a packed powder machine groomed 69 - 69 base 144 of 147 trails 99% open, 1428 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands — Wed 3:55a packed powder 79 - 99 base 117 of 122 trails 96% open, 1053 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Aspen Mountain — Wed 3:55a packed powder 62 - 67 base 76 of 76 trails 100% open, 675 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Beaver Creek — Wed 5:28a machine groomed 60 - 60 base 165 of 169 trails 100% open, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Breckenridge — Wed 5:00a variable machine groomed 66 - 66 base 187 of 187 trails 100% open, 2908 acres, 33 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buttermilk — Closed for Snow Sports

Cooper — Wed 5:47a packed powder machine groomed 49 - 59 base 64 of 64 trails, 100% open 480 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Copper Mountain — Wed 4:37a machine groomed 74 - 74 base 152 of 155 trails 100% open, 21 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Crested Butte — Closed for Snow Sports

Echo Mountain — Wed 5:04a machine groomed 30 - 30 base 7 of 7 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Tue: 10a-5p; Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 16: Last day.

Eldora — Wed 5:51a machine groomed 30 - 30 base 64 of 65 trails, 98% open 640 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Granby Ranch — Closed for Snow Sports

Irwin — Wed No Recent Information powder machine groomed 114 - 140 base 100 of 100 trails, 100% open

Kendall Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Keystone — Wed 5:40a spring snow machine groomed 58 - 58 base 119 of 130 trails 92% open, 2961 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Loveland — Wed 4:48a powder machine groomed 67 - 69 base 94 of 94 trails 100% open, 1800 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch — Wed 5:29a packed powder machine groomed 74 - 74 base 67 of 67 trails, 100% open 800 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powderhorn — Wed 5:47a powder machine groomed 91 - 91 base 54 of 54 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Purgatory — Wed 5:16a packed powder machine groomed 90 - 94 base 105 of 105 trails 100% open, 1650 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Silverton Mountain — Wed 6:01a powder 100 - 150 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Snowmass — Wed 3:55a packed powder 68 - 95 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 17 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Steamboat — Wed 5:06a packed powder 83 - 125 base 171 of 171 trails 100% open, 2965 acres, 19 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sunlight — Wed 5:31a packed powder machine groomed 75 - 76 base 76 of 77 trails, 99% open 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Telluride — Wed 5:08a packed powder machine groomed 68 - 70 base 144 of 147 trails 100% open, 1540 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 02: Last day.

Vail — Wed 5:26a machine groomed 74 - 74 base 275 of 275 trails, 100% open 33 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Winter Park — Wed 5:39a packed powder machine groomed 79 - 83 base 167 of 168 trails 99% open, 3022 acres, 17 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek — Wed 6:37a spring snow machine groomed 149 - 164 base 133 of 133 trails 100% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Big Sky — Wed 8:54a packed powder machine groomed 60 - 100 base 286 of 317 trails 90% open, 5416 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Blacktail Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 50 - 50 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Bridger Bowl — Wed 6:17a packed powder machine groomed 85 - 85 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Discovery — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 50 - 92 base 59 of 74 trails 80% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 09: Last day.

Great Divide — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 20 - 40 base Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Lost Trail — Closed for Snow Sports

Montana Snowbowl — Wed Reopen 04/05 machine groomed 52 - 90 base Wed-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Red Lodge — Wed 5:37a packed powder machine groomed 60 - 73 base 70 of 70 trails 100% open, 1167 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Showdown — Closed for Snow Sports

Whitefish — Wed 5:50a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 30 - 91 base 80 of 113 trails 71% open, 2000 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

Sipapu — Wed Reopen 04/07 spring snow machine groomed 20 - 46 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Ski Santa Fe — Wed 5:26a powder machine groomed 90 - 90 base 86 of 89 trails 97% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Taos — Wed Reopen TBA variable machine groomed 76 - 92 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

Alta — Wed 6:18a 3 new powder machine groomed 213 - 213 base 109 of 118 trails 92% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p Apr 23: Last day.

Beaver Mountain — Wed 6:11a 13 new powder machine groomed 140 - 140 base 48 of 48 trails, 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 09: Last day.

Brian Head — Wed 6:22a machine groomed 121 - 121 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p.

Brighton — Wed 6:23a 2 new powder machine groomed 184 - 184 base 65 of 66 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 29: Last day.

Cherry Peak — Wed 6:13a 13 new powder machine groomed 82 - 82 base 38 of 38 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5p-9p.

Deer Valley — Wed 6:14a 6 new machine groomed 149 - 149 base 103 of 103 trails, 100% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Eagle Point — Closed for Snow Sports

Nordic Valley — Wed 6:15a 6 new powder machine groomed 95 - 95 base 40 of 40 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p; Sun: 10a-4p Apr 09: Last day.

Park City — Wed 5:56a packed powder machine groomed 110 - 156 base 314 of 346 trails 91% open, 6152 acres, 33 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder Mountain — Wed 5:11a 11 new machine groomed 140 - 160 base 142 of 154 trails, 92% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Apr 16: Last day.

Snowbasin — Wed 6:31a 13 new powder machine groomed 217 - 227 base 83 of 118 trails, 70% open, 2100 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Snowbird — Wed 6:21a 3 new powder machine groomed 174 - 174 base 78 of 169 trails 46% open, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Solitude — Wed 6:16a 4 new powder machine groomed 173 - 173 base 73 of 82 trails 89% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sundance — Closed for Snow Sports

Grand Targhee — Wed 7:13a 6 new machine groomed 118 - 146 base 95 of 112 trails, 85% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Hogadon — Wed Reopen 04/05 variable machine groomed 45 - 45 base Wed/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 09: Last day.

Jackson Hole — Wed 7:30a 8 new powder machine groomed 45 - 141 base 129 of 131 trails, 98% open, 2450 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

Meadowlark Ski Lodge — Closed for Snow Sports

Snowy Range — Wed 5:00a machine groomed 47 - 55 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 250 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

