Brignone beats Goggia for Italian 1-2 in World Cup downhill. Vonn misses gate and does not finish

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Federica Brignone edged out teammate Sofia Goggia by the smallest possible margin for an Italian 1-2 finish in a women’s World Cup downhill on Saturday, while Lindsey Vonn missed a gate near the bottom of the course and failed to finish.

In a clash of contrasting racing styles, Brignone had a technically well controlled run down the Kandahar course to finish 0.01 seconds ahead of Goggia, who lost considerable time early on before going all in for a gutsy second part.

“What a tight race. I was not expecting for sure to arrive and to see ‘1,’ so I looked twice like, ‘What?!’" said Brignone, who screamed for joy several times after finishing.

"It was just amazing. I put all the pieces together today,” she added.

It was the last downhill before the Feb. 4-16 world championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria.

The result marked the 32nd career win for Brignone but only her second in downhill, two weeks after her maiden triumph in the sport’s fastest discipline in St. Anton, Austria.

At 34 years and six months, Brignone improved the record she already held as the oldest race winner in women’s World Cup history.

Italy's Federica Brignone reacts after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Garmisch, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Piermarco Tacca

“I tried my best but never thought to be in front,” said Brignone, who bounced back from disappointment after she led the first run but skied out in the second of a giant slalom in Kronplatz, Italy four days ago.

Brignone called her training runs in the buildup to Saturday's race “not amazing” and said she spent a lot of time analyzing video footage to find out where she could be faster.

"I want to give my best and to be the best version of myself. And this is what I tried today and this is what makes me so proud,” Brignone said.

Brignone extended her lead in the overall World Cup standings to 110 points over defending champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland, who finished the race in fifth.

Italy's Federica Brignone speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Garmisch, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Giovanni Maria Pizzato

Mikaela Shiffrin, who lost her early lead in this season's standings following an abdominal injury that required surgery in December, has announced her comeback to racing for a night slalom in France on Thursday. The American five-time champion trails Brignone by almost 500 points.

Swiss skier Corinne Suter was 0.19 behind in third, followed by Breezy Johnson who was 0.06 further back in fourth for the American's best result since sitting out last season for violations of anti-doping rules.

Sixth-placed Lauren Macuga, who earned her first World Cup win two weeks ago, and Jacqueline Wiles in 11th added to a strong showing from the U.S. ski team.

Second straight DNF for Vonn

A late starter with bib 28, Vonn was more than a second off the pace at her final split time when she appeared to hit a bump before entering a right turn and couldn’t adjust in time to make the next gate.

“It was OK," said Vonn, adding she didn't want to take risks in flat light on a course with parts of soft snow.

“I always want to go full speed but maybe I still need a bit more time,” she said.

It's Vonn's second straight DNF in her sixth race back since returning to ski racing this season at age 40 with a new titanium knee. The American fell but avoided injury last week in a super-G in Italy on the course to be used at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Last week, Vonn told the AP that she plans to retire again after competing in one final Olympics in 2026.

The race was interrupted for over half an hour after Nina Ortlieb slid into the safety nets and needed to be taken off the hill by helicopter with an apparent injury to her right lower leg.

The Austrian skier, who was heard screaming after her crash, had returned to the circuit last month after a year off to recover from breaking the same leg.

Isabella Wright had a full-speed crash into the nets and the American clutched her left leg, but clicked back into her skis after being attended my medics and slid down the course.

A super-G on the same course is scheduled for Sunday.