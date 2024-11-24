Olympic champion Noel dominates 1st run of World Cup slalom as many skiers fail to finish

GURGL, Austria — Olympic champion Clement Noel dominated the opening run of a men’s World Cup slalom Sunday, positioning himself for what would be his second win in two weeks.

The Frenchman had a flawless run down the Kirchenkar course to build a big lead of more than eight-tenths as many racers struggled on the icy steep.

Norwegian skier Atle Lie McGrath, who trailed by 0.88 seconds, and Noel’s French teammate Steven Amiez, who was 0.94 behind, were the only racers to finish less than a second off the lead.

“It was difficult for me as well. The feeling was tough, the snow is very icy,” said Noel, who won the season-opening slalom in Finland a week ago for his 11th World Cup victory but first in 22 months.

World champion Henrik Kristoffersen had 1.76 to make up in the second run later Sunday, while German skier Linus Strasser, who won the classic races in Kitzbuehel and Schladming last season, finished outside the top 30 and didn't qualify.

Slalom World Cup champion Manuel Feller was among the fastest starters but straddled a gate shortly after the first split time, a week after he also failed to finish the first race of the season.

Feller, who led an Austrian sweep of the podium in Gurgl last year, finished fifth or better in each slalom on his way to winning the discipline title.

France's Clement Noel speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Gurgl, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. Credit: AP/Giovanni Maria Pizzato

Feller’s predecessor as the slalom season champion, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, and Austrian great Marcel Hirscher both straddled a gate midway through their runs as well.

Pinheiro Braathen returned to the circuit this season with two fourth-place finishes after a one-year break and a switch from the Norwegian to the Brazilian federation.

Hirscher is the record eight-time overall champion and six-time winner of the slalom globe. He came out of retirement after five years this season to start for the Netherlands. Last week he finished his opening run too far behind to qualify for the second.