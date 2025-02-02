Skiing world championships: How to watch Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin, the schedule and more

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria — The Alpine skiing world championships start on Tuesday and here’s a guide that tells you everything you need to know about the biggest skiing event outside of the Olympics: how to watch, what the schedule is and more.

What are the Alpine skiing world championships?

Known as the skiing “worlds,” the championships are held every other year at different Alpine resorts. This year’s 13-day competition is being held in Saalbach-Hinterglemm in the Austrian state of Salzburg.

There are 11 medal events this year: the four traditional events of super-G, downhill, giant slalom and slalom for both women and men; a team parallel race; and new team combined events for women and men.

Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each event.

The competition is being held exactly a year before the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Who are the big names competing?

Lindsey Vonn has returned after nearly six years of retirement with a new titanium knee. She'll compete in the super-G and downhill on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Mikaela Shiffrin has just returned from a severe puncture wound following a crash in late November and will compete in the giant slalom and slalom on Feb. 13 and 15, respectively.

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin ahead of a women's World Cup slalom, in Courchevel, France, Thursday Jan. 30, 2025. Credit: AP/Gabriele Facciotti

Vonn and Shiffrin could also team up in the new team combined event on Feb. 11.

The top men's racer is Swiss standout Marco Odermatt. He could compete in everything except the slalom.

How to watch the skiing worlds?

In the U.S., races can be streamed on skiandsnowboard.live both live and on demand. Weekend events will also be shown on tape delay on NBC. The full U.S. schedule is here.

In Canada, races are streamed live on CBC. The full Canada schedule is here.

United States' Lindsey Vonn reacts after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup super G, in Garmisch, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. Credit: AP/Piermarco Tacca

In Europe, races are shown live on Eurosport and a variety of national broadcasters.

What is the competition schedule?

The worlds open with the team parallel event on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. (1415 GMT; 9:15 a.m. EST).

The opening individual event is the women's super-G on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. (1030 GMT; 5:30 a.m. EST).

The last event is the men's slalom on Sunday Feb. 16.

The full schedule is here.

What's the difference between the World Cup and the world championships?

The World Cup is skiing's “regular season” that lasts from October to March with races across the Alps and in the U.S.

The World Cup goes on break during the world championships and Olympics, which are the biggest events in skiing.

What do I need to know about skiing and the world championships?

Get caught up:

— Lindsey Vonn thinks her new titanium knee could start a trend in skiing. And pro sports in general

— Mikaela Shiffrin prioritizes recovery over chasing World Cup win No. 100 in return from ski crash

— Mikaela Shiffrin finishes 10th in World Cup slalom on her injury comeback as Ljutic wins

— AP Exclusive: Lindsey Vonn plans to retire again after racing at the Olympics in 2026

— Mikaela Shiffrin healed from puncture wound suffered in ski crash, will race next week in France

— Lindsey Vonn is enjoying a break from American politics while she competes in Europe

— Macuga sisters Sam, Lauren and Alli all in different ski events, aim for family reunion at Olympics

— Olympic ski champion Petra Vlhova to miss world championships after setbacks with long-term injury

— Czech skier Nova in medically induced coma after brain surgery following downhill crash in Germany

— French skier Alexis Pinturault airlifted from course with knee injury after crash in Kitzbuehel

— French ski racer Pinturault unsure if he’ll continue racing after latest knee injury

— Italian 19-year-old skier Matilde Lorenzi dies from her injuries after crash in training

— Brignone wins super-G after Goggia takes downhill as Italy goes 2-for-2 on Olympic course in Cortina

— Crawford wins and Alexander is 3rd in World Cup downhill as Canadian team impresses in Kitzbuehel

— Timon Haugan wins World Cup night slalom to give Norwegian ski team 2nd victory in 2 days

— Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami gets 1st World Cup win of season. Lindsey Vonn finishes 13th