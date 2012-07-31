Spain men beat Australia in London Olympics basketball

LONDON -- Pau Gasol scored 20 points to lead Spain to a 82-70 victory over Australia in the men's Olympic basketball tournament on Tuesday.

Rudy Fernandez added 17 points for Spain, silver medalists at the Beijing Games after losing in the final to the United States.

The Spaniards have several NBA players on their roster, including the 7-foot Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers), his 7-1 brother Marc (Memphis Grizzlies) and 6-10 Serge Ibaka (Oklahoma City Thunder).

Marc Gasol added 12 points for Spain (2-0). Australia fell to 0-2.

Spain scored the first eight points of the third quarter and went on a 16-4 run keyed by Pau Gasol and Fernandez.

Spain played without captain and one of its leading scorers, guard Juan-Carlos Navarro. He has been nursing a left-foot injury the entire year.

Joe Ingles and Brad Newley led Australia with 12 points each.