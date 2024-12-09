SportsOlympics

US to host 2026 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships ahead of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

By The Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 2026 Pan Pacific Championships featuring swimmers from the U.S., Australia, Canada and Japan will be held in Irvine, California, ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The meet, held every four years, rotates between the four countries. USA Swimming announced Monday that swimmers from each nation will join top athletes from all non-European countries in competing Aug. 12-15 at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center.

It will be the first time since 2010 the U.S. plays host. That year’s championships were also in Irvine.

The 2026 edition will include the 10-kilometer open water championships. The venue and date for that competition will be announced later.

