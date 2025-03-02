SportsOlympics

Ethiopians Takele and Kebede sweep top spots in Tokyo Marathon

Ethiopia's Tadese Takele finishes in first place to win the...

Ethiopia's Tadese Takele finishes in first place to win the men's category of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo, Sunday, March 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Yuichi Yamazaki

By The Associated Press

TOKYO — Ethiopians Tadese Takele and Sutume Asefa Kebede won their divisions of the Tokyo Marathon on a nearly perfect spring day in the Japanese capital.

Takele won on the men's side in a personal best time of 2 hours 3 minutes 23 seconds. Countryman Deresa Geleta was second in 2:03:51 with third for Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich of Kenya in 2:04:00.

On the women's side, Kebede led from start to finish to win her second straight Tokyo Marathon. She finished in 2:16:31 followed by Winfridah Moraa Moseti of Kenya in 2:16:56 and Hawi Feysa of Ethiopia in 2:17:00.

The top Japanese in the men's race was Tubasa Ichiyama, finishing 10th in 2:06:00. In the women's race the top Japanese runner was Yuka Ando, also in 10th in a time of 2:23:37.

