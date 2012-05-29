Usain Bolt not worried about poor race

ROME -- Usain Bolt is not worried after running a relatively slow 10.04 seconds in the Czech Republic last week.

Preparing for Thursday's Golden Gala, the 100-meter world record-holder says he could lose every race leading to the Olympics and still be confident going to London.

Bolt's most recent 100 record of 9.58 seconds was set at the 2009 world championships in Berlin. He then was disqualified for a false start at last year's worlds in Daegu, South Korea.

Looking toward London, he says he knows there are expectations of him running 9.4 seconds. He adds there sometimes are "bad days," but "at championships I always turn up and I always run fast. As long as I'm fit and ready, anything is possible."