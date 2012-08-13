Usain Bolt turns DJ to celebrate Olympic treble

LONDON — Usain Bolt broke a record then spun some records.

Bolt, perhaps the biggest star of the London Games, hotfooted it from the Olympic Stadium on Saturday night to a party nearby in east London and turned DJ to entertain the packed crowd.

He proved a match for the professionals at a packed club that’s been Jamaica’s Olympic party base.

“I am happy and I did what I did and I came here to be a legend. I am now, so I am very happy with myself,” said Bolt, who won gold medals in the 100 and 200 meters and the 4x100 relay in London and Beijing. He is the only athlete to win gold in the sprints in consecutive games.

“It is a wonderful feat,” he said, between posing for pictures and feasting on Jamaican food with his teammates. “We always come out here and give it our best.

“At the last Olympics we did great and at this Olympics we did great, so for me, it was an honor to share it with these guys and to do wonderful things and extraordinary things — so for me, I am very happy.”

After attending his sponsor’s party in East London’s Brick Lane neighborhood, Bolt dashed to a glitzier nightclub, Movida, in London’s West End.

Club spokeswoman Martina Pokorna said the group included Bolt’s teammate Yohan Blake and British swimmer Rebecca Adlington.

She said they were given a Nebuchadnezzar — the equivalent of 20 bottles — of Ace of Spades champagne. It has a retail price of 80,000 pounds ($125,000).

“They left at 6 o’clock this morning,” she said.