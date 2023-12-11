SportsOlympics

Wiffen sets men's 800-freestyle short course world record in Romania

Ireland's Daniel Wiffen celebrates after winning the Men's 800m Freestyle...

Ireland's Daniel Wiffen celebrates after winning the Men's 800m Freestyle final at the LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Credit: AP/Alexandru Dobre

By The Associated Press

OTOPENI, Romania — Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen set a short course world record in the 800-meter freestyle on Sunday, beating Grant Hackett's previous mark by almost three seconds.

Wiffen finished in 7 minutes, 20.46 seconds to take gold at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania. Australia's Hackett had held the record for 15 years after swimming 7:23.42 at the Victoria Championships on July 20, 2008.

France's David Aubry was second to Wiffen in 7:30.32, and bronze went to Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine in 7:31.20.

Wiffen had already won gold medals in the 400- and 1,500-meter freestyle events at the championships.

More Olympics

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME