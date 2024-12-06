SportsOlympics

Murisier claims 1st World Cup win by beating Swiss teammate Odermatt in men's downhill

Switzerland's Justin Murisier competes during a men's World Cup downhill...

Switzerland's Justin Murisier competes during a men's World Cup downhill skiing race, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Beaver Creek. Credit: AP/John Locher

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — Justin Murisier of Switzerland claimed his first World Cup victory by beating his stellar teammate Marco Odermatt in the opening men's downhill race of the World Cup season on Friday.

Murisier beat Odermatt, the defending World Cup overall and downhill champion, by 0.20 seconds. Slovenia’s Miha Hrobat was third, 0.35 behind Murisier, to earn a spot on the World Cup podium for the first time in his career.

Bryce Bennett, who holds two career World Cup wins, was the top American in sixth, 0.88 behind the winner. Teammate Sam DuPratt, the second-to-last skier on the course, took a tough crash and needed to be taken down the Birds of Prey course in a sled.

Murisier finished 50th in his only other downhill event at Beaver Creek in 2022. Odermatt’s first World Cup win came five years ago at the Birds of Prey course when he won the super-G.

Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who won the previous four races held at Beaver Creek, is out for the season due to injuries.

The clear, blue skies were a nice change from last year when poor weather caused the cancellation of all three races at the event.

Racing continues on Saturday with the super-G and the giant slalom on Sunday.

