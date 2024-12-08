SportsOlympics

Defending champion Marco Odermatt grabs first win of World Cup season, super-G at Beaver Creek

By The Associated Press

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — Swiss star Marco Odermatt won his first World Cup race of the season on Saturday with a spectacular finish in the super-G at Beaver Creek.

The three-time defending World Cup overall champion was behind by eight-hundredths of a second at the final check point but erased that in the last 18 seconds to beat Cyprien Sarrazin of France by 18-hundredths of a second.

Odermatt completed the Birds of Prey course in 1-minute, 9.41 seconds. Austrian Lukas Feurstein was third in 1:09.88 for his first podium.

“Today was a very difficult one. It was already a little bit bumpy from the top and then you had to really ski smart from the middle section," Odermatt said. "It was quite fast but still big turns, and also all the rolls have been quite big this year. It was difficult to ski, not easy to stay on the line."

Odermatt, who has won 38 World Cup races, earned his first World Cup victory almost exactly four years ago at Beaver Creek.

“It's unbelievable. I would never have dream about this. It started some years ago and I hope I can continue a little bit longer,” he said. “Beaver Creek is always very special for me, especially after the first victory ... but also just the atmosphere. We really like to ski here.”

River Radamus of Colorado was the top American finisher at eighth in 1:01.25.

The giant slalom on Sunday wraps up the Colorado stop. Odermatt was second in the downhill on Friday.

——-

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing

More Olympics

American ski racer Lindsey Vonn is picking up speed in her comeback bid at 40 years old3m read
Lindsey Vonn to make her comeback to downhill racing at age 40 this weekend3m read
IOC official open to back-to-back World Cup in Saudi Arabia and Salt Lake Olympics in early 20341m read
Olympic flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Games will go on 63-day journey across Italy2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME