Men's WCup super-G paused after 1st skier crashes heavily on Bormio slope due to host Olympics

By The Associated Press

BORMIO, Italy — A men’s World Cup super-G got off to an inauspicious start on Sunday as the very first skier crashed dramatically on the slope set to be used for the 2026 Olympics.

Gino Caviezel became the third skier airlifted to hospital off the Stelvio slope this weekend after the Swiss skier crashed around 30 seconds into his run.

French standout Cyprien Sarrazin and Italian Pietro Zazzi were taken off the slope by helicopter after crashing in separate incidents in downhill training on Friday.

Sarrazin underwent surgery to drain a bleed near the brain while Zazzi had an operation on his leg.

Sunday’s race was interrupted for just under 20 minutes.

