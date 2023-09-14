Portugal to make first Rugby World Cup appearance in 16 years

NICE, France — Portugal makes its first Rugby World Cup appearance in 16 years on Saturday against Wales in Nice.

There are no survivors from 2007 but 13 of the matchday 23 play for clubs in France, though only one, hooker Mike Tadjer, for a Top 14 team, Perpignan.

Os Lobos, the Wolves, include 19 players who secured the 20th and last spot in the World Cup last November in Dubai where they drew with the United States 16-16 on a last-second Samuel Marques penalty kick. Marques is at scrumhalf.

Portugal has played only two warmup matches, the least of all 20 teams. Both were riddled with penalties. The U.S. was beaten 46-20 after a slow start, and an Australia A team with Bernard Foley and Tom Wright was lost to 30-17 after 17-17 at the hour mark.

Many of the Portuguese were part of teams which won the European Under-20s for three years in a row and reached the final of the second-tier World Rugby U20 Trophy in 2017 and 2019.

Their aim is to win a pool game but its not likely to be against Wales.

Wales made 13 changes on Wednesday, three days after beating Fiji 32-26 and retained only No. 8 Taulupe Faletau and wing Louis Rees Zammit in the starting side.

Four Welsh starters will make their World Cup debuts in captain and hooker Dewi Lake, lock Christ Tshiunza and centers Mason Grady and Johnny Williams. Taine Basham may also get a first World Cup appearance off the bench.

Tshiunza is pinching himself that he's at the World Cup playing, beside his Exeter clubmate Dafydd Jenkins in the second row.

“It is still a bit weird,” Tshiunza said. “We are roommates as well, and sometimes we just, like, lay in bed and look over at each other and say, ‘What are we doing here? To be 20 years old, what have we done to deserve this?’

“It is very surreal at the moment, but after this tournament we will look back and be glad we did it together.”

In regard to Portugal, Wales coach Warren Gatland likened Os Lobos to Fiji.

“They are kind of similar ... they play a lot of rugby, they've got some exciting players, they like to move the ball around, so we've kind of prepared almost in the same way we prepared against Fiji,” Gatland said.

Portugal's expansive approach under 1980s France great Patrice Lagsiquet has seen the wings tally incredible numbers: Rodrigo Marta has 28 tries in 32 tests, and Vincent Pinto, who won the 2019 world under-20 championship with France, has 10 in 14 matches. Reserve wing Raffaele Storti has 15 in 22. All are aged 22-24.

Lineups:

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees Zammit, Mason Grady, Johnny Williams, Rio Dyer, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Dan Lydiate, Dafydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza, Dillon Lewis, Dewi Lake (captain), Nicky Smith. Reserves: Ryan Elias, Corey Domachowski, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Taine Basham, Gareth Davies, Sam Costelow, Josh Adams.

Portugal: Nuno Sousa Guedes, Vincent Pinto, Jose Lima, Tomas Appleton (captain), Rodrigo Marta, Jeronimo Portela, Samuel Marques; Rafael Simoes, Nicolas Martins, Joao Granate, Steevy Cerqueira, Jose Madeira, Anthony Alves, Mike Tadjer, Francisco Fernandes. Reserves: David Costa, Lionel Campergue, Diogo Hasse Ferreira, Martim Belo, David Wallis, Pedro Lucas, Joris Moura, Raffaele Storti.