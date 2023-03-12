Saturday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHPs Seth Johnson and Noah Denoyer to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned OF Wilyer Abreu to Worcester (IL). Reassigned RHPs Taylor Broadway, Jake Faria, Durbin Feltman and Norwith Gudino to the minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned INF Joe Perez to Sugar Land (PCL). Reassigned INF Wil Wagner and INF/OF Scott Schreiber to Sugar Land.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Kolton Ingram, 2B Michael Stefanic and RHPs Justin Garza and Jose Soriano to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Matt Canterino to Wichita (TL)and RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson to St. Paul (IL)

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHPs Jhony Brito and Randy Vasquez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) and reassigned them to the minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF Cade Marlowe to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHPs Zak Kent and Cole Winn and 3B Dustin Harris to Round Rock (PCL). Optioned SS Luisangel Acuna and RHPs Owen White and Ricky Vanasco to Frisco (TL).

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OF Corbin Carroll on an eight-year contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Lyon Richardson to Chattanooga (SL) and RHP Levi Stroudt to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHPs Riley Pint and Blair Calvo to Albuquerque (PCL) and INF Waring Bernabel and Julio Carrerras to Hartford (EL). Reassigned RHP Stephen Jones to the minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jose Butto to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned SS Liover Peguero to Altoona (EL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Jake Walsh and SS Jose Fermin to Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned SS Marco Luciano to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with C Keibert Ruiz on an eight-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed TE Juwan Johnson to a two-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled C Luke Philp and G Anton Khudobin from Rockford (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Egor Afanasyev from Milwaukee (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned LW Alex Steeves to Toronto (AHL) on loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Trevor van Riemsdyk to a three-year contract extension.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled C Drew Worrad from Toledo (ECHL).

ECHL — Suspended Norfolk Nico Blachman five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for receiving his 10th major penalty and a aggressor penalty in a game on March 10 against Maine.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed G Mike Robinson to the active roster. Released G Leif Hertz from his standard player contract (SPC). Activated F Nick Rivera from reserve. Placed F Colin Long on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Recalled F Zack Andrusiak from Manitoba (AHL) loan. Placed D Bray Crowder on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Nolan Kneen and F Kobe Roth from reserve. Placed Ds Nathan Staios and Robert Calisti on reserve and F Oliver Chau on injured reserve, effective March 11.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Wade Murphy from reserve. Placed F Colton Kehler on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Signed G Jeremie Forget to a standard player contract (SPC).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Nicholas Cardelli to the active roster. Released F Kaden Pickering from his standard player contract (SPC).

JACKSOVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Anthony Firriolo from reserve. Placed D Cooper Zech on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated G Hunter Vorva from reserve. Placed G Pavel Cajan on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired F Luke Santerno from trade with Wheeling.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Owen Norton and F Cameron Askew from reserve. Placed D Alden Weller and F Conner Bleackley on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Taylor Egan from reserve. Placed D James Melindy on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D D.J. King from reserve. Placed F Gueorgui Feduolov on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Loaned F Tyler Bird to San Jose (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Signed G Ryan Kenny to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed F Caden Cahill to the active roster.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Placed D Francis Thibeault on injured reserve, effective March 4.

TULSA OILERS — Activated D Kylor Wall from reserve. Placed D Andrew Jarvis on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed G Bailey Brkin to a standard player contract (SPC). Traded F Luke Santerno to Kansas City. Placed G Tommy Nappier on reserve.

WHICITA THUNDER — Acquired G Collin Smith from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released D Conor Breen and F Jake Pappalardo from their standard player contracts (SPC).

NWSL — Awarded expansion rights to Utah for the return of Utah Royal FC for 2024.

WESTERN KENTUCKY — Announced the resignation of head men's basketball coach Rick Stansbury.

WICHITA STATE — Fired head men's basketball coach Isaac Brown.