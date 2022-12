2022 World Cup Glance

Qatar 0, Ecuador 2

Senegal 0, Netherlands 2

Qatar 1, Senegal 3

Netherlands 1, Ecuador 1

Netherlands 2, Qatar 0

Ecuador 1, Senegal 2

England 6, Iran 2

United States 1, Wales 1

Wales 0, Iran 2

England 0, United States 0

Wales 0, England 3

Iran 0, United States 1

Argentina 1, Saudi Arabia 2

Mexico 0, Poland 0

Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0

Argentina 2, Mexico 0

Poland 0, Argentina 2

Saudi Arabia 1, Mexico 2

Denmark 0, Tunisia 0

France 4, Australia 1

Tunisia 0, Australia 1

France 2, Denmark 1

Tunisia 1, France 0

Australia 1, Denmark 0

Germany 1, Japan 2

Spain 7, Costa Rica 0

Japan 0, Costa Rica 1

Spain 1, Germany 1

Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m.

Morocco 0, Croatia 0

Belgium 1, Canada 0

Belgium 0, Morocco 2

Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m.

Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m.

Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0

Brazil 2, Serbia 0

Cameroon 3, Serbia 3

Brazil 1, Switzerland 0

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m.

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m.

Uruguay 0, South Korea 0

Portugal 3, Ghana 2

South Korea 2, Ghana 3

Portugal 2, Uruguay 0

South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m.

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m.

Netherlands vs. United States, 10 a.m.

Argentina vs. Australia, 2 p.m.

France vs. Poland, 10 a.m.

England vs. Senegal, 2 p.m.

Group E winner vs. Group F second place, 10 a.m.

Group G winner vs. Group H second place, 2 p.m.

Group F winner vs. Group E second place, 10 a.m.

Group H winner vs. Group G second place, 2 p.m.

Al Wakrah winner vs. Doha (974) winner, 10 p.m.

Al Rayyan (Khalifa) winner Al Rayyan (Education City) winner, 2 p.m.

Al Rayyan, Qatar (Education City) winner vs. Lusail winner, 10 a.m.

Al Khor winner vs. Doha (Al Thumama) winner, 2 p.m.

Lusail winner vs. Al Rayyan winner, 2 p.m.

Al Khor winner vs. Doha winner, 2 p.m.

Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.