2024 European Championship Glance

Germany vs. Scotland, 3 p.m.

Hungary vs. Switzerland, 9 a.m.

Germany vs. Hungary, noon

Scotland vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Germany, 3 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Hungary, 3 p.m.

Spain vs. Croatia, noon

Italy vs. Albania, 3 p.m.

Croatia vs. Albania, 9 a.m.

Spain vs. Italy, 3 p.m.

Albania vs. Spain, 3 p.m.

Croatia vs. Italy, 3 p.m.

Slovenia vs. Denmark, noon

Serbia vs. England, 3 p.m.

Slovenia vs. Serbia, 9 a.m.

Denmark vs, England, noon

England. vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m.

Denmark vs. Serbia, 3 p.m.

Wales-Finland_Poland-Estonia winner vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m.

Austria vs. France, 3 p.m.

Wales-Finland_Poland-Estonia winner vs. Austria, noon

Netherlands vs. France, 3 p.m.

Netherlands vs. Austria, noon

France vs. Wales-Finland_Poland-Estonia winner, noon

Romania vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina-Ukraine_Israel-Iceland winner, 9 a.m.

Belgium vs. Slovakia, noon

Slovakia vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina-Ukraine_Israel-Iceland winner, 9 a.m.

Belgium vs. Romania, 3 p.m.

Slovakia vs. Romania, 3 p.m.

Bosnia-Herzegovina-Ukraine_Israel-Iceland winner vs. Belgium, noon

Turkey vs. Georgia-Luxembourg_Greece-Kazakhstan winner, noon

Portugal vs. Czech Republic, 3 p.m.

Georgia-Luxembourg_Greece-Kazakhstan winner vs. Czech Republic, 9 a.m.

Turkey vs, Portugal, noon

Georgia-Luxembourg_Greece-Kazakhstan winner vs. Portugal, 3 p.m.

Czech Republic vs. Turkey, 3 p.m.

Group A second place vs. Group B second place, noon

Group A winner vs. Group C second place, 3 p.m.

Group C winner vs. Group D, E or F third place, noon

Group B winner vs. Group A, D, E or F third place, 3 p.m.

At Düsseldorf, Germany-

Group D second place vs. Group E second place, noon

Group F winner vs. Group A, B or C third place, 3 p.m.

Group E winner vs. Group A, B, C or D third place, noon

Group D winner vs. Group F second place, 3 p.m.

Cologne winner vs. Dortmund winner, noon

Frankfurt winner vs. Düsseldorf winner, 3 p.m.

At Düsseldorf, Germany-

Gelsenkirchen winner vs. Berlin winner, noon

Munich winner vs. Leipzig winner, 3 p.m.

Stuttgart winner vs. Hamburg winner, 3 p.m.

Berlin winner vs. Düsseldorf winner, 3 p.m.

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.