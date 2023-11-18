SportsSoccer

Weston McKennie will miss US game vs Trinidad and Tobago because of knee injury

AC Milan's Rafael Leao, right, is challenged by Juventus' Weston McKennie during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the United States’ Copa América qualifier at Trinidad and Tobago on Monday because of a knee injury, another blow to a team already missing Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah and Tyler Adams.

McKennie played the entire match in Thursday’s 3-0 win at Austin, Texas, the first leg of the total-goals series.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Saturday the 25-year-old McKennie left the team to recuperate from aggravated left knee tendinopathy, a condition in which tissue connecting muscle to a bone becomes inflamed.

