Pedro fires Lazio to win over 10-man Cagliari in Serie A

MILAN — Pedro scored early and Lazio held on to beat 10-man Cagliari 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

The home team needed goalkeeper Ivan Provedel to produce a flying save to deny substitute Leonardo Pavoletti a late equalizer for Cagliari, which had a player less for most of the game.

Cagliari midfielder Antoine Makoumbou was sent off in the 27th minute after a VAR review found he stopped a clear goal-scoring opportunity for Matteo Guendouzi.

Guendouzi was involved in the buildup for the goal, sending the ball forward for Manuel Lazzari, who was fortunate that Pantelis Hatzidiakos fell at a crucial moment instead of clearing the ball. The grateful Lazzari crossed to give Pedro a simple tap-in in the eighth minute.

The win lifted Lazio to ninth place ahead of the rest of the 14th round, while Cagliari dropped into the relegation zone.

Empoli climbed out of it earlier Saturday by drawing at Genoa 1-1.

AC Milan hosted promoted Frosinone late.