Retegui scores 4 as Atalanta crushes Hellas Verona in Serie A

Atalanta's Mateo Retegui celebrates after scoring during the Serie A...

Atalanta's Mateo Retegui celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Atalanta at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Verona, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 8 2025. Credit: AP/Paola Garbuio

By The Associated Press

ROME — Mateo Retegui scored four goals to lead Atalanta’s 5-0 demolition of Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday.

The Italy striker took his league-leading tally to 20 goals for the season after scoring a first-half hat trick before adding his fourth after the break. The second-leading scorer is Fiorentina’s Moise Kean with 15 goals.

Retegui found the net in the 21st, 25th, 44th and 56th minutes. Ederson made it 3-0 in the 37th.

The lopsided win lifted Atalanta to within one point of Inter Milan in second. Leader Napoli is four points ahead of third-placed Atalanta.

AC Milan played Empoli later Saturday before Torino hosts Genoa.

