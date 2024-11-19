Tanzania upsets Guinea 1-0 to qualify for 2025 Africa Cup

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy will miss the Africa Cup of Nations next year after Tanzania upset Guinea 1-0 to qualify at the visitors’ expense on Tuesday.

Botswana also qualified with a 1-1 draw against already-qualified Egypt. Omaatla Kebatho’s early goal in Cairo was enough for Botswana to finish runner-up in Group C, one point ahead of Mauritania, which beat Cape Verde 1-0 in the other group game.

Seven-time champion Egypt finished with 14 points from six games, followed by Botswana on eight, Mauritania on seven and Cape Verde with four.

Guinea needed just a point its final Group H game in Tanzania, but the visitors appeared to play for the draw and were caught out in the 61st minute when Simon Msuva scored with a diving header to set off unbridled celebrations among the home fans.

It lifted Tanzania into second place — one point ahead of Guinea — to qualify as runner-up behind group winner Congo. It’s just the fourth time the Taifa Stars have qualified for the tournament.

Guinea-Bissau was hosting Mozambique later Tuesday — the final day of qualifying — with the last qualification spot at stake for both countries.

Morocco will host the 24-team Africa Cup from Dec. 21, 2025 to Jan. 18, 2026.