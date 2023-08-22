Al-Nassr advances to Asian Champions League group stage

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Al-Nassr advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League on Tuesday after three late goals in a 4-2 win over Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates.

Cristiano Ronaldo's team trailed 2-1 before Sultan Al-Ghannam headed the equalizer in the 88th minute. Brazilian attacker Anderson Talisca then scored his second of the game in stoppage time before Marcelo Brozovic sealed it before the final whistle.

Yahya Al-Ghassani scored twice in the first half for Al-Ahli.

The win means Al-Nassr joins fellow big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Hilal, which has signed Neymar, Al-Ittihad and Al-Fahya in the group stage.

The draw for the 32-team tournament, which starts next month, will be made on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

While Ronaldo will be there, the biggest name playing in the eastern half will miss out. Brazilian midfielder Oscar could not prevent Shanghai Port from losing 3-2 to BG Pathum United of Thailand.

Defending champion Urawa Reds of Japan beat Lee Man Warriors of Hong Kong 3-0.