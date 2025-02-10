SportsSoccer

Alessandro Nesta returns to coach Monza after the Serie A club fired him in December

By The Associated Press

MONZA, Italy — Alessandro Nesta is back at Monza for a second stint as coach of Serie A's last-place club, just seven weeks after he was fired.

The World Cup-winning former AC Milan and Italy defender was dismissed by Monza on Dec. 23 after leading the team to just one win in 17 matches in the league.

Nesta was replaced by Salvatore Bocchetti, who signed a contract through the 2026-27 season, but has now returned to the role, Monza said in a short statement on Monday.

Nesta was a defender in the Italy squad that won the 2006 World Cup, and played for Milan and Lazio. He has also coached Miami FC, Perugia, Frosinone and Reggiana.

Monza has 13 points from 24 matches and is eight points from safety.

More soccer news

Alessandro Nesta returns to coach Monza after the Serie A club fired him in December
'The subject is over': Guardiola dismisses Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or boycott1m read
Spain women's coach says she was not punishing Hermoso by omitting her after the Rubiales kiss1m read
Kvaratskhelia included in PSG squad for Champions League clash with Brest
'Freedom': Sancho's reply to Rashford suggests lingering Man United resentment

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME