Alessandro Nesta returns to coach Monza after the Serie A club fired him in December

MONZA, Italy — Alessandro Nesta is back at Monza for a second stint as coach of Serie A's last-place club, just seven weeks after he was fired.

The World Cup-winning former AC Milan and Italy defender was dismissed by Monza on Dec. 23 after leading the team to just one win in 17 matches in the league.

Nesta was replaced by Salvatore Bocchetti, who signed a contract through the 2026-27 season, but has now returned to the role, Monza said in a short statement on Monday.

Nesta was a defender in the Italy squad that won the 2006 World Cup, and played for Milan and Lazio. He has also coached Miami FC, Perugia, Frosinone and Reggiana.

Monza has 13 points from 24 matches and is eight points from safety.