SportsSoccer

Spain's Herrera arrives in Buenos Aires to join Boca Juniors on 1-year deal

PSG's Ander Herrera celebrates after scoring the opening goal during...

PSG's Ander Herrera celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a French League One soccer match between Brest and PSG at the Francis-Le Ble stadium in Brest, France, Aug. 20, 2021. Credit: AP/Daniel Cole

By The Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera arrived in Buenos Aires on Wednesday to join Argentine club Boca Juniors.

The 35-year-old left Athletic Bilbao and was expected to sign a one-year deal with Boca.

“It is time to enjoy this unique experience and contribute my experience,” Herrera said.

Boca is beefing up its squad ahead of this year’s Copa Libertadores and Club World Cup. Herrera, who started his career at Zaragoza, also played for Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain.

Herrera was expected to undergo a medical examination before he signs his contract.

The Spaniard described Boca as “giant, special, with a unique history and passion” and said he hopes to speak with coach Fernando Gago soon.

“My father worked here for a long time, he told me a lot about Boca and I have maintained that passion since I was a child,” Herrera said.

The footballer’s father, Pedro Herrera Sancristóbal, was a former player and sports director who frequently traveled to Argentina.

More soccer news

Spain's Herrera arrives in Buenos Aires to join Boca Juniors on 1-year deal
2025 U.S. Soccer Schedule
Bayern Munich signs US youngster Bajung Darboe from LAFC
Christian Pulisic limps out of AC Milan match sparking new injury fears
Liverpool comes up short against Forest again in Premier League as Man City's fallibility returns3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME