Spain's Herrera arrives in Buenos Aires to join Boca Juniors on 1-year deal

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera arrived in Buenos Aires on Wednesday to join Argentine club Boca Juniors.

The 35-year-old left Athletic Bilbao and was expected to sign a one-year deal with Boca.

“It is time to enjoy this unique experience and contribute my experience,” Herrera said.

Boca is beefing up its squad ahead of this year’s Copa Libertadores and Club World Cup. Herrera, who started his career at Zaragoza, also played for Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain.

Herrera was expected to undergo a medical examination before he signs his contract.

The Spaniard described Boca as “giant, special, with a unique history and passion” and said he hopes to speak with coach Fernando Gago soon.

“My father worked here for a long time, he told me a lot about Boca and I have maintained that passion since I was a child,” Herrera said.

The footballer’s father, Pedro Herrera Sancristóbal, was a former player and sports director who frequently traveled to Argentina.