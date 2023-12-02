Arsenal extends lead and Burnley off the bottom in English Premier League

Arsenal went further clear at the top. Burnley, with the quickest goal of the season and a huge win, is off the bottom.

There were big results at both ends of the English Premier League on Saturday, with Arsenal scoring early goals through Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard before hanging on to beat Wolverhampton 2-1 at home and extend its lead to four points overnight.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa — the teams who started the weekend placed second to fourth — are all in action on Sunday.

Burnley scored inside 16 seconds through Jay Rodriguez to set up a 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United and end its record seven-match losing run in home games this season. It tied the biggest Premier League victory by a team which was in last place of the standings and saw Burnley jump above the visitors in the standings, leaving Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom under serious pressure.

Brentford beat Luton 3-1 in the other game among the early kickoffs.

Nottingham Forest hosted Everton and Manchester United visited Newcastle later.

