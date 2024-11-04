SportsSoccer

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar resigns to pursue 'different challenge'

Gaspar Eduardo Cesar Daude, Edu, attends his official presentation as...

Gaspar Eduardo Cesar Daude, Edu, attends his official presentation as a new player for the Valencia soccer team at Mestalla Stadium, in Valencia, Spain, June 30, 2005. Credit: AP/FERNANDO BUSTAMANTE

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has resigned, the Premier League club said Monday.

The former midfielder returned to the club as technical director in 2019 before being promoted to sporting director in 2022, and has been seen as a key figure in Arsenal’s emergence as a Premier League challenger under manager Mikel Arteta in recent seasons.

Edu said he was leaving to pursue “a different challenge” but did not specify what that would entail.

“This was an incredibly hard decision to make,” Edu said in a club statement. “Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history. ... Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best.”

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke said the club respected Edu’s decision and noted his “immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward.”

Kroenke added: “Change and evolution is a part of our club. We remain focused on our strategy and winning major trophies. Our succession plan will reflect this continued ambition.”

Edu played 127 times for the Gunners and featured in Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles,”who went the entire 2003-04 season unbeaten.

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar on April 20, 2024.

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar on April 20, 2024. Credit: AP/Mike Egerton

