Aston Villa cruises to 3-1 victory over Luton in Premier League

BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa maintained its strong start to the season with a dominating 3-1 victory over Premier League newcomers Luton on Sunday.

The win was Villa’s fifth in six league games and leaves the club four points behind leader Tottenham.

The home side opened the scoring in the 17th minute through John McGinn, who slotted in after a set-piece delivery from Douglas Luiz for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Although Villa dominated possession throughout the first half, Luton limited the damage and went into the break just the one goal down.

It didn't take Unai Emery’s side long to add to its lead with Moussa Diaby scoring his first goal at Villa Park after Lucas Digne’s cross was headed out to him near the penalty spot.

Diaby was also involved in the third goal when he crossed into the area and had Luton captain Tom Lockyer turn it in for an own-goal.

Luton managed a consolation in the 83rd but it was hardly of its own making when Villa defender Ezri Konsa tried to nod the ball back to goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez only for the ball to loop over him, hit the crossbar and bounce into the goal off the Argentine keeper's back.

Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Luton Town at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England, Sunday Oct. 29, 2023. Credit: AP/Jacob King

Luton remains in the relegation zone in 18th place with five points from 10 games and one point from safety.