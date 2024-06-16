Cole Bassett, Rafael Navarro, Zack Steffen guide Rapids to 2-0 victory over Austin

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Cole Bassett had a first-half goal, Rafael Navarro scored in the second half and Zack Steffen notched his fourth clean sheet of the season in the Colorado Rapids' 2-0 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night.

Bassett took a pass from Omir Fernández in the 22nd minute and scored for the sixth time this season to give the Rapids (7-7-4) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Fernández's assist was his third of the season.

Colorado took a two-goal lead four minutes into the second half when Rafael Navarro found the net for the 10th time this season. Navarro scored unassisted with a right-footed shot from the center of the box.

Steffen needed just one save to notch the shutout for Colorado. He wasn't tested in a scoreless first half.

Brad Stuver saved five shots for Austin (6-7-5). He had three saves in the first half to keep the match close.

Colorado snapped a four-match winless streak, picking up its first victory since beating the Vancouver Whitecaps on May 15.

The Rapids lead the all-time series 4-2-2. Austin notched wins in Colorado in 2021 and 2022.

Austin was coming off a 5-1 thumping at the hands of Western Conference-leading Real Salt Lake. Colorado surrendered a stoppage-time goal, losing 2-1 to the Vancouver Whitecaps in its previous match.

Austin returns home to play Los Angeles FC on Wednesday. The Rapids hit the road to play St. Louis City on Wednesday.

