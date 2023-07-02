Badji rallies Cincinnati to 2-2 draw with Revolution

CINCINNATI — Dominique Badji scored twice for FC Cincinnati and once for New England as the Supporters' Shield leaders played the Revolution to a 2-2 draw in a battle between the top two team in the Eastern Conference on Saturday night.

Cincinnati (13-2-5) saw a 13-match win streak at home in all competitions come to an end, but its unbeaten run continues. New England (10-3-7) had wins in all three of its previous trips to Cincinnati. New England lost 2-0 in the first meeting between the clubs but has since gone 4-0-3 in the series.

Cincinnati grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute when Badji took a pass from Yuya Kubo and Luciano Acosta and scored his third goal of the season.

New England pulled even just four minutes later on an own-goal by Badji and then grabbed a 2-1 lead on an unassisted goal by Gustavo Bou in the 24th minute. It was Bou's fourth goal this campaign.

Badji struck again in the second half, using another assist from Acosta in the 55th minute to knot the score at 2-2. Acosta had two assists but saw a five-match goal scoring streak at home end. Acosta's run was one shy of Brandon Vazquez's club record set last season.

Roman Celentano finished with one save for Cincinnati. Djordje Petrovic saved five shots for New England.

The Revolution came into the match off three straight victories at home. It was the club's first three-match win streak since September of 2021.

New England travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Cincinnati travels to play Charlotte FC on Saturday.

