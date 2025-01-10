SportsSoccer

Norwich winger Borja Sainz gets 6-game ban for spitting at opponent

Norwich City's Borja Sainz celebrates after scoring his side's second...

Norwich City's Borja Sainz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Liverpool and Norwich, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Credit: AP/Jon Super

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Norwich winger Borja Sainz was banned for six matches Friday after admitting that he spit at an opponent during a game in December.

The 23-year-old Spaniard, who leads the second division in scoring, issued an apology after the Football Association's ruling was announced.

Sainz, who was also fined 12,000 pounds ($14,800), spit at Sunderland defender Chris Mepham in the second half of Norwich's 2-1 loss at the Stadium of Light on Dec. 21.

“Spitting at an opponent is completely out of character for me, and my reaction in that moment was unacceptable. I deeply regret my actions and take full responsibility,” Sainz said in a statement.

“I want to apologize directly to the opposing player, Chris Mepham, for my behavior. Additionally, I extend my apologies to my teammates, our coaching staff, and our fans. I am deeply disappointed in myself for letting all of you down through my conduct,” he added.

Sainz leads the Championship with 15 goals this season.

Norwich is in 11th place but just four points away from a playoff promotion spot. The Canaries host Premier League club Brighton on Saturday in an FA Cup third-round match.

