Struggling Valencia fires coach Rubén Baraja amid renewed criticism of owner Peter Lim

VALENCIA, Spain — Valencia fired coach Rubén Baraja on Monday after another setback in La Liga left the club stuck in the relegation zone and sparked renewed protests against Singaporean owner Peter Lim.

Valencia said it “decided to bring to an end Baraja’s time as first team coach” following a 2-2 home draw against Alaves on Sunday.

Valencia needed a stoppage-time equalizer to salvage the result that left the club second to last in the standings.

The home draw prompted more criticism from fans who have long complained about the administration of Lim, whom they accuse of using the club only as a business endeavor.

Baraja, a former Valencia player, took over the club in 2023. His replacement was not immediately announced.

“The club would like to publicly thank Baraja for the passion, dedication and commitment that he has shown from the first to the last day of his tenure,” Valencia said in a statement. “The results have required a decision that has been very difficult to make.”

Valencia's next league match was against Real Madrid at home on Jan. 3 in a game postponed from October because of the deadly floods that hit Valencia.

Valencia is winless in its last four matches.