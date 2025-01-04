Player proposes to his girlfriend after losing to Barcelona in Copa del Rey. She says 'Yes!'

BARBASTRO, Spain — A player from fourth-division club Barbastro lost and won on Saturday.

After losing to Barcelona 4-0 in the Copa del Rey, Israel García dropped to one knee on the field and asked his girlfriend Pilar to marry him.

She looked surprised and covered her face with her hands while smiling, then said, “Yes,” to cheers from spectators behind the couple.

They later posed for photos, with Pilar showing her hand with the ring she was given by García.

“It was the appropriate day,” García told Spanish media.

The midfielder played the whole round-of-32 match against Barcelona.