SportsSoccer

Barcelona to play Atletico Madrid in Copa semifinals. Real Madrid faces Real Sociedad

Barcelona's Eric Garcia celebrates with Jules Kounde, left, after scoring...

Barcelona's Eric Garcia celebrates with Jules Kounde, left, after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and FC Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Jose Breton

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will meet in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, while Real Madrid will take on Real Sociedad, in the draw Wednesday.

Atletico and Madrid will play the second-leg matches at home in April, with the first legs being played in two weeks.

Atletico beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Spanish league when the teams last met in December.

Barcelona last won the competition in 2021 and Atletico in 2013.

Madrid clinched its last Copa title in 2023. It was eliminated by Atletico in the round of 16 last season.

Sociedad hadn’t made it to the last four since it won its third Copa title in 2020. It lost its last three matches against Madrid in the Spanish league.

More soccer news

Barcelona to play Atletico Madrid in Copa semifinals. Real Madrid faces Real Sociedad
Former coach Vilda denies pressure on Hermoso to downplay kiss after Women's World Cup final2m read
Soccer star Kerr found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment of police officer2m read
Wrexham says one of its players hospitalized after road incident on way home from match
FIFA staffer reportedly arrested in Miami in alleged underage sex case1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME