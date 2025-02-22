SportsSoccer

Álvarez scores 2 as Atletico Madrid provisionally moves to the top of La Liga

By The Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain — Julián Álvarez scored twice to help Atletico Madrid win 3-0 at Valencia on Saturday and lift his team provisionally into first place of the Spanish league.

Barcelona is two points behind but can reclaim the lead when it plays later at Las Palmas. Real Madrid is also two points back before playing Girona on Sunday.

Antoine Griezmann played a part in both of Álvarez’s first-half goals with a pair of finely placed lobs inside Valencia’s box.

Álvarez finished off a move in the 12th minute inside Valencia’s area that started with a lifted pass from Griezmann that Samuel Lino volleyed off the bar. Guiliano Simeone was first to the rebound and tapped it to Álvarez to ram into the net.

Griezmann was again left with space and time to think inside the area before he landed a perfectly placed pass between Valencia’s center backs for Álvarez to gently nod off the turf and inside the post on the half-hour mark.

Ángel Correa completed the scoring with four minutes remaining.

“We are still in the fight,” Álvarez said. “We are leaders now, but there is a long way to go.”

Valencia remained in the relegation zone.

