Pajor scores twice as Barcelona routs Real Madrid 5-0 to win women's Spanish Super Cup
MADRID — Ewa Pajor scored twice as Barcelona routed Real Madrid 5-0 to win the women's Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.
Alexia Putellas, Caroline Hansen and Patri Guijarro also scored for the Catalan club as it clinched its fourth Super Cup title in a row — and fifth overall.
Patri was named MVP of the final which took place at Leganes' Butarque Stadium.
The Spanish Super Cup marked the first trophy of the season in women's soccer in Spain.
More soccer news
Amorim says he would have 63-year-old GK coach on bench for Man United rather than Rashford
Barcelona scores four goals in opening 24 minutes and overwhelms Valencia 7-1 in Spanish league1m read
Guessand stars as Nice beats Marseille 2-0 to move up to fourth place in France1m read
AC Milan provides drama at the San Siro with 2 late goals in 3-2 comeback win over Parma2m read
Postecoglou uncertain about Tottenham future after another alarming loss as Man United beats Fulham3m read